Dr. Donald Peghee Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. Donald Peghee Jr, MD
Dr. Donald Peghee Jr, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Kansas City, KS. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med|University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Overland Park Regional Medical Center and Providence Medical Center.
Dr. Peghee Jr works at
Dr. Peghee Jr's Office Locations
Legends Ob/Gyn8919 Parallel Pkwy Ste 403, Kansas City, KS 66112 Directions (913) 372-7722
Hospital Affiliations
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center
- Providence Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Prime Health Services
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Caring, and attentive physician with an awesome office staff. Very grateful to have been referred to see him. Will definitely recommend him to my family members to see him as well..
About Dr. Donald Peghee Jr, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1235221433
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med|University of Kansas / School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Peghee Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peghee Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Peghee Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Peghee Jr has seen patients for Blood Disorders in Pregnancy and Pregnancy Ultrasound, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Peghee Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Peghee Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peghee Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peghee Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peghee Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.