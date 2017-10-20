Overview of Dr. Donald Peghee Jr, MD

Dr. Donald Peghee Jr, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Kansas City, KS. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med|University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Overland Park Regional Medical Center and Providence Medical Center.



Dr. Peghee Jr works at Legends Ob/Gyn in Kansas City, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Blood Disorders in Pregnancy and Pregnancy Ultrasound along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.