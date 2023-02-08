See All Podiatrists in Worcester, MA
Dr. Donald Pelto, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Donald Pelto, DPM

Podiatry
5.0 (142)
Map Pin Small Worcester, MA
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Donald Pelto, DPM

Dr. Donald Pelto, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Vincent Hospital and UMass Memorial Medical Center - Memorial Campus.

Dr. Pelto works at Central Massachusets Podiatry in Worcester, MA with other offices in Westborough, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Heel Spur and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Podiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Eric Kosofsky, DPM
Dr. Eric Kosofsky, DPM
4.4 (32)
View Profile
Dr. Paul Gambardella, DPM
Dr. Paul Gambardella, DPM
3.9 (7)
View Profile
Dr. Richard Durocher, DPM
Dr. Richard Durocher, DPM
4.3 (8)
View Profile

Dr. Pelto's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Central Massachusetts Podiatry PC
    299 Lincoln St Ste 202, Worcester, MA 01605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 757-4003
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Central Massachusetts Podiatry
    24 Lyman St Ste 180, Westborough, MA 01581 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 757-4003
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Vincent Hospital
  • UMass Memorial Medical Center - Memorial Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Heel Spur
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Heel Spur
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Callus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Callus
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Nail Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Neuromas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Neuromas
Platelet Disorders Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 142 ratings
    Patient Ratings (142)
    5 Star
    (140)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Pelto?

    Feb 08, 2023
    I saw Dr. Pelto for unsightly toenail fungus. I had inquired about laser treatment and he offered me several options. I opted for medication, which was much less expensive. After about nine months, my feet look much better than they have in years!
    Michelle O. — Feb 08, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Donald Pelto, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Donald Pelto, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Pelto to family and friends

    Dr. Pelto's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Pelto

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Donald Pelto, DPM.

    About Dr. Donald Pelto, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Portuguese and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1164756631
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Illinois at Chicago
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Donald Pelto, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pelto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pelto has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pelto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pelto has seen patients for Heel Spur and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pelto on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    142 patients have reviewed Dr. Pelto. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pelto.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pelto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pelto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Donald Pelto, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.