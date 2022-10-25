Overview

Dr. Donald Penn Jr, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Eureka, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Carle Eureka Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital, OSF Saint Francis Medical Center, Pekin Memorial Hospital, Proctor Hospital and UnityPoint Health - Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Penn Jr works at Advocate Eureka Hsp Outptnt Cln in Eureka, IL with other offices in Peoria, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Hemorrhoids, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.