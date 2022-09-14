See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Tavares, FL
Dr. Donald Perry, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.0 (23)
Overview of Dr. Donald Perry, MD

Dr. Donald Perry, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tavares, FL. They completed their fellowship with Florida Hospital - Orlando

Dr. Perry works at AdventHealth Medical Group Orthopedics and Sports Medicine at Waterman in Tavares, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Perry's Office Locations

  1. 1
    AdventHealth Medical Group Orthopedics and Sports Medicine at Waterman
    1000 Waterman Way Ste 3150, Tavares, FL 32778 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 253-3251

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Orlando
  • Adventhealth Waterman

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wrist Sprain or Strain
Meniscus Surgery
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Donald Perry, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1962474171
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Florida Hospital - Orlando
    Residency
    • Los Angeles Metropolitan Medical Center
    Internship
    • howard university hospital
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Perry has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Perry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Perry works at AdventHealth Medical Group Orthopedics and Sports Medicine at Waterman in Tavares, FL. View the full address on Dr. Perry’s profile.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Perry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perry.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

