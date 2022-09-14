Dr. Perry has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Donald Perry, MD
Overview of Dr. Donald Perry, MD
Dr. Donald Perry, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tavares, FL. They completed their fellowship with Florida Hospital - Orlando
Dr. Perry works at
Dr. Perry's Office Locations
AdventHealth Medical Group Orthopedics and Sports Medicine at Waterman1000 Waterman Way Ste 3150, Tavares, FL 32778 Directions (352) 253-3251
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Adventhealth Waterman
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Quick visit for an x-ray, staff was very nice.
About Dr. Donald Perry, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Florida Hospital - Orlando
- Los Angeles Metropolitan Medical Center
- howard university hospital
- Orthopedic Surgery
