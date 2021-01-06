See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Cedar Hill, TX
Dr. Donald Phillips, MD

Internal Medicine
3.9 (11)
37 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Donald Phillips, MD

Dr. Donald Phillips, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cedar Hill, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Texas At Dallas.

Dr. Phillips works at Donald H Phillips MD in Cedar Hill, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Phillips' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Wellmed At Cedar Ridge Preserve
    105 S Main St, Cedar Hill, TX 75104 (469) 272-5444

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Rash
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Rash
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning

Treatment frequency



Rash Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Patty and Mike — Jan 06, 2021
    About Dr. Donald Phillips, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1912915976
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of Texas At Dallas
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Phillips has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Phillips has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Phillips works at Donald H Phillips MD in Cedar Hill, TX. View the full address on Dr. Phillips’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Phillips. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Phillips.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Phillips, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Phillips appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

