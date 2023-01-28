Dr. Donald Pick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donald Pick, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Donald Pick, MD
Dr. Donald Pick, MD is an Urology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Urology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ca and is affiliated with Swedish First Hill Campus and Virginia Mason Medical Center.
Dr. Pick works at
Dr. Pick's Office Locations
-
1
Pacific Medical Centers1101 Madison St Ste 301, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions (206) 505-1101
-
2
Pacific Medical Centers1200 12th Ave S, Seattle, WA 98144 Directions (206) 505-1080
-
3
Pacmed Clinics601 S Carr Rd Ste 100, Renton, WA 98055 Directions (206) 505-1080
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish First Hill Campus
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Choice Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pick?
Dr Pick was very thorough in his exam and clear in his description of the treatment plan and options.
About Dr. Donald Pick, MD
- Urology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1427247667
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY|University of California Irvine
- UC Irvine Hosp
- Univ Of Ca
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pick works at
Dr. Pick has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Pick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.