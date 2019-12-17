Dr. Pilch has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Donald Pilch, MD
Overview of Dr. Donald Pilch, MD
Dr. Donald Pilch, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Pilch works at
Dr. Pilch's Office Locations
Contact Physical Therapy PC, 1106 E Genesee St, Syracuse, NY 13210
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Pilch’s previous experience in business gives him a viewpoint that other therapists I’ve seen do not have. He’s able to relate to all areas of my life. The coping mechanisms he taught me helped me across professional and personal relationships. I have PTSD that may be very traumatic when triggered. When contacted by my family, Dr Pilch encouraged them to be supportive and loving, and to remind me that today is not xxx. He’s very low-key and soft spoken, but offers alternative ways to respond in a given situation, or avoid mine fields in a sensitive relationship.
About Dr. Donald Pilch, MD
- Psychiatry
- 13 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
