Overview of Dr. Donald Plummer, MD

Dr. Donald Plummer, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fairhope, AL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Atmore Community Hospital, D. W. McMillan Memorial Hospital, Evergreen Medical Center, Mobile Infirmary, North Baldwin Infirmary, South Baldwin Regional Medical Center and Thomas Hospital.



Dr. Plummer works at Thomas Hospital in Fairhope, AL with other offices in Foley, AL and Daphne, AL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.