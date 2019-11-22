Dr. Donald Posner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Posner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donald Posner, MD is a Dermatologist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Willis-Knighton Medical Center.
Dermatology and skin surgery9007 Ellerbe Rd, Shreveport, LA 71106 Directions (318) 222-3278
- Willis-Knighton Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Our family has used Dr. Posner for decades and have always been very pleased. He is thorough and efficient, answering all my questions and concerns. The office is always busy but organized, and I never wait more than a few minutes. I highly recommend Dr. Posner!
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS
Dr. Posner has seen patients for Excision of Skin Lesion, Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Posner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
