Overview

Dr. Donald Posner, MD is a Dermatologist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Willis-Knighton Medical Center.



Dr. Posner works at Dermatology & Skin Surgery in Shreveport, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Excision of Skin Lesion, Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.