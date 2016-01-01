See All Pediatric Surgeons in Rochester, MN
Dr. D Dean Potter Jr, MD

Pediatric Surgery
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Overview

Dr. D Dean Potter Jr, MD is a Pediatric Surgery Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Pediatric Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.

Dr. Potter Jr works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rochester - Cancer Surgery
    200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (507) 512-6905

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Intestinal Atresia
Abdominoplasty
Anal Fistula
Intestinal Atresia
Abdominoplasty
Anal Fistula

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Intestinal Atresia Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Esophagomyotomy Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgery for Achalasia Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures) Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. D Dean Potter Jr, MD

    • Pediatric Surgery
    • 23 years of experience
    • English
    • 1205808490
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Colorado Hospital Anschutz Inpatient Pavilion
    • Mayo Clinic St Marys Hospital
    • Mayo Clinic St Marys Hospital
    • Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa
    • General Surgery
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mayo Clinic - Rochester

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. D Dean Potter Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Potter Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Potter Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Potter Jr works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. View the full address on Dr. Potter Jr’s profile.

    Dr. Potter Jr has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Potter Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Potter Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Potter Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

