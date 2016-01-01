Dr. D Dean Potter Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Potter Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. D Dean Potter Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. D Dean Potter Jr, MD is a Pediatric Surgery Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Pediatric Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.
Dr. Potter Jr works at
Locations
-
1
Rochester - Cancer Surgery200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Directions (507) 512-6905
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Potter Jr?
About Dr. D Dean Potter Jr, MD
- Pediatric Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1205808490
Education & Certifications
- University of Colorado Hospital Anschutz Inpatient Pavilion
- Mayo Clinic St Marys Hospital
- Mayo Clinic St Marys Hospital
- Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa
- General Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic - Rochester
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Potter Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Potter Jr using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Potter Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Potter Jr works at
Dr. Potter Jr has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Potter Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Potter Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Potter Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.