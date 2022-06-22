Overview of Dr. Donald Preate Jr, MD

Dr. Donald Preate Jr, MD is an Urology Specialist in Scranton, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Barnes-kasson County Hospital, Endless Mountains Health Systems, Geisinger Community Medical Center, Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Moses Taylor Hospital, Regional Hospital Of Scranton, Tyler Memorial Hospital, Wayne Memorial Hospital and Wilkes - Barre General Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.