Dr. Donald Preate Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Donald Preate Jr, MD
Dr. Donald Preate Jr, MD is an Urology Specialist in Scranton, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Barnes-kasson County Hospital, Endless Mountains Health Systems, Geisinger Community Medical Center, Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Moses Taylor Hospital, Regional Hospital Of Scranton, Tyler Memorial Hospital, Wayne Memorial Hospital and Wilkes - Barre General Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Preate Jr's Office Locations
- 1 300 Lackawanna Ave Unit 200, Scranton, PA 18503 Directions (570) 342-7864
-
2
Northeast Radiation Oncology Center LLC5 Morgan Hwy Ste 7, Scranton, PA 18508 Directions (570) 342-7864
-
3
Regional Hospital of Scranton746 Jefferson Ave, Scranton, PA 18510 Directions (570) 342-7864
-
4
Moses Taylor Hospital700 Quincy Ave, Scranton, PA 18510 Directions (570) 342-7864
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes-kasson County Hospital
- Endless Mountains Health Systems
- Geisinger Community Medical Center
- Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center
- Moses Taylor Hospital
- Regional Hospital Of Scranton
- Tyler Memorial Hospital
- Wayne Memorial Hospital
- Wilkes - Barre General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Absolutely the best in my view! He we out of his way to treat me with great success. A big thanks for all of his efforts
About Dr. Donald Preate Jr, MD
- Urology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1962473959
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
