Dr. Price has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Donald Price, MD
Overview
Dr. Donald Price, MD is a Neuroradiology Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Neuroradiology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Price works at
Locations
NYU Langone Radiology - Mineola259 1st St # 2, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 663-3686
NYU Langone Radiology - Mineola120 Mineola Blvd Lowr Level, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 663-3686
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Donald Price, MD
- Neuroradiology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1235173923
Education & Certifications
- SUNY Dwnst Med Ctr
- Rochester Genl Hosp
- New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate
- Diagnostic Radiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Price accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Price has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Price. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Price.
