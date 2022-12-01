Overview of Dr. Donald Pruitt, MD

Dr. Donald Pruitt, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital South and Mercy Hospital St. Louis.



Dr. Pruitt works at Mercy Clinic in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.