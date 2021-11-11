See All Hematologists in Lubbock, TX
Dr. Donald Quick, MD

Hematology
4.9 (16)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Donald Quick, MD

Dr. Donald Quick, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Hematology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Covenant Childrens Hospital, Covenant Medical Center and Seminole Hospital District.

Dr. Quick works at Joe Arrington Cancer Center in Lubbock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Quick's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Texas Tech Physicians
    4101 22nd Pl, Lubbock, TX 79410 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (806) 725-8000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Covenant Childrens Hospital
  • Covenant Medical Center
  • Seminole Hospital District

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anemia
Bleeding Disorders
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Anemia
Bleeding Disorders
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Nov 11, 2021
    Dr Quick is the best doctor you will ever find in this field. He treated my grandmother for Sickle Cell Leukemia and myself when I was 15 for ITP. He takes his time and doesn't rush you in his office, and treats you like family. The nurses he surrounds himself with are all angels and there's no way I would be alive today without them.
    Melissa Liming (Jerome) — Nov 11, 2021
    • Level of trust in provider's decisions