Dr. Donald Ramberg, MD
Dr. Donald Ramberg, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in San Luis Obispo, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Oregon U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center and Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center.
Donald A. Ramberg M.d. Inc.699 California Blvd Ste B, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401 Directions (805) 543-6710
Hospital Affiliations
- French Hospital Medical Center
- Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center
Dr. Ramberg and his entire staff are wonderful. I saw another review that was dissatisfied. I don't know what doctor they went to, but Dr. Donald Ramberg, my doctor, my surgeon and my care-giver is and was amazing. I had to have back surgery. Everything I needed to know or ask about, Dr. Ramberg and his staff were right along side with me and answered all my questions. I never had any trouble contacting the staff or the doctor. I have been a patient of Dr. Ramberg for 3 years and intend to keep him in the future. I also recommended him to 3 friends. They all share my excellent and high opinion of him. As far as his bedside manner, I found him to be a great listener and he worked together with me to keep me as healthy as my present medical situation allows. Excellent surgeon, doctor and staff. Thank you Dr. Ramberg and Staff!
- Neurosurgery
- 45 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- Oregon U, School of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
