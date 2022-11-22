Dr. Donald Rebhun, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rebhun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donald Rebhun, DMD
Overview of Dr. Donald Rebhun, DMD
Dr. Donald Rebhun, DMD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Moorestown, NJ.
Dr. Rebhun works at
Dr. Rebhun's Office Locations
-
1
Optimum Oral Surgery21 E Main St, Moorestown, NJ 08057 Directions (856) 437-4432
-
2
Optimium Oral Surgery - Vorhees2301 E Evesham Rd Ste 602, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions (856) 437-4432
-
3
Optimum Oral Surgery5 Myers Dr Ste 107, Mullica Hill, NJ 08062 Directions (856) 437-4432
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rebhun?
A great experience!! Dr. Chad is the best!!!
About Dr. Donald Rebhun, DMD
- Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
- English
- 1033102777
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rebhun has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rebhun accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rebhun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rebhun works at
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Rebhun. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rebhun.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rebhun, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rebhun appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.