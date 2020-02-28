Overview

Dr. Donald Rhodes Jr, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Opelika, AL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami School of Medicine and is affiliated with Eamc Lanier and East Alabama Medical Center.



Dr. Rhodes Jr works at Pinnacle Cardiovascular Associates in Opelika, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.