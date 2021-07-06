See All Cardiologists in Harlingen, TX
Dr. Donald Roa, MD

Cardiology
4.1 (9)
29 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Donald Roa, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Harlingen, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Santo Tomas, Faculty Of Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance and Valley Baptist Medical Center - Harlingen.

Dr. Roa works at Donald Roa MD PA in Harlingen, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiomyopathy, Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome and Angina along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Donald C. Roa MD PA
    1821 S Sesame Sq Ste 9, Harlingen, TX 78550 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (956) 412-7099

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Doctors Hospital At Renaissance
  • Valley Baptist Medical Center - Harlingen

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cardiomyopathy
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Angina
Cardiomyopathy
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Angina

Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 06, 2021
    MPreston — Jul 06, 2021
    About Dr. Donald Roa, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1811987563
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • New York University Med Center
    Internship
    • NYU Langone Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • University Of Santo Tomas, Faculty Of Medicine And Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Roa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Roa has seen patients for Cardiomyopathy, Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome and Angina, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Roa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roa.

