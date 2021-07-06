Overview

Dr. Donald Roa, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Harlingen, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Santo Tomas, Faculty Of Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance and Valley Baptist Medical Center - Harlingen.



Dr. Roa works at Donald Roa MD PA in Harlingen, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiomyopathy, Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome and Angina along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.