Dr. Donald Roberts, MD
Overview
Dr. Donald Roberts, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from University Of Nevada School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center, Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center and MountainView Hospital.
Dr. Roberts works at
Locations
Desert Perinatal Associates5761 S Fort Apache Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Directions (702) 805-4671
Hospital Affiliations
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
- MountainView Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Roberts has the bedside manner that I wish that I could of had with my previous pregnancies. He does not miss any details and he has perfected his craft! I felt safe and secure from my very first appt, through my delivery. Being high risk for multiple reasons, feeling safe because your doctor is well skilled, puts your mind at ease.
About Dr. Donald Roberts, MD
- Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- English
- 1477531127
Education & Certifications
- Uc San Diego Health System
- University Of Nevada School Of Medicine
- University Of Nevada School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roberts has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roberts accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roberts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roberts has seen patients for Pregnancy Ultrasound, Fetal Cardiac Monitoring and Gestational Diabetes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roberts on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Roberts. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roberts.
