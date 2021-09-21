Overview of Dr. Donald Rose, MD

Dr. Donald Rose, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / NEW BRUNSWICK CAMPUS and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Rose works at RYC Orthopaedics, P.C. in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Hip Sprain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.