Dr. Donald Rose Jr, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.2 (5)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Donald Rose Jr, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from North Carolina Med College and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center, Novant Health Medical Park Hospital and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.

Dr. Rose Jr works at Novant Health Forsyth Endocrine Consultants - Highland Oaks in Winston Salem, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Thyroid Goiter and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Novant Health Forsyth Endocrine Consultants - Highland Oaks
    755 Highland Oaks Dr Ste 201, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 571-7418

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 09, 2021
    Very thorough
    — Dec 09, 2021
    About Dr. Donald Rose Jr, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • 30 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1851351951
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Nc Hosps
    • North Carolina Med College
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
    • Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
    • Novant Health Medical Park Hospital
    • Novant Health Rowan Medical Center

