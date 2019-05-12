Overview of Dr. Donald Rosen, MD

Dr. Donald Rosen, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Anniston, AL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Rosen works at Alabama Gastroenterology Center in Anniston, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gastritis and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.