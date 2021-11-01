Overview of Dr. Donald Rozzell, MD

Dr. Donald Rozzell, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Grosse Pointe Woods, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Ascension Borgess Hospital and Ascension Saint John Hospital.



Dr. Rozzell works at Ascension St John Center for Internal Medicine in Grosse Pointe Woods, MI with other offices in Detroit, MI, Grand Blanc, MI and Kalamazoo, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.