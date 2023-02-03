Overview of Dr. Donald Sanders, MD

Dr. Donald Sanders, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Birmingham and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital, Mobile Infirmary, Providence Hospital and Springhill Medical Center.



Dr. Sanders works at Internal Medicine Center, Mobile, AL in Mobile, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.