Overview of Dr. Donald Saunders III, MD

Dr. Donald Saunders III, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Moncks Corner, SC. They graduated from University Of South Carolina and is affiliated with Trident Medical Center, Colleton Medical Center, Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center, Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital and Roper Hospital.



Dr. Saunders III works at Lowcountry Cardiology Associates - Moncks Corner in Moncks Corner, SC with other offices in Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.