Dr. Donald Savitz III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Savitz III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donald Savitz III, MD
Overview
Dr. Donald Savitz III, MD is a Dermatologist in Stamford, CT. They specialize in Dermatology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Montefiore Medical Center.
Dr. Savitz III works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Long Ridge Dermatology LLC1051 Long Ridge Rd, Stamford, CT 06903 Directions (203) 329-7960
-
2
Fordham Dermatology553 E FORDHAM RD, Bronx, NY 10458 Directions (718) 329-2959
Hospital Affiliations
- Montefiore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Savitz III?
He is a very caring Doctor who makes sure you understand all treatments and or procedures.
About Dr. Donald Savitz III, MD
- Dermatology
- 31 years of experience
- English, French
- 1407849912
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Savitz III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Savitz III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Savitz III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Savitz III works at
Dr. Savitz III has seen patients for Acne, Hair Loss and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Savitz III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Savitz III speaks French.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Savitz III. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Savitz III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Savitz III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Savitz III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.