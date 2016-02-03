Overview

Dr. Donald Savitz III, MD is a Dermatologist in Stamford, CT. They specialize in Dermatology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Montefiore Medical Center.



Dr. Savitz III works at Long Ridge Dermatology LLC in Stamford, CT with other offices in Bronx, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Hair Loss and Ringworm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.