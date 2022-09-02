Dr. Donald Schleicher II, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schleicher II is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donald Schleicher II, DO
Overview of Dr. Donald Schleicher II, DO
Dr. Donald Schleicher II, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Southern Pines, NC.
Dr. Schleicher II works at
Dr. Schleicher II's Office Locations
-
1
Lane & Associates Family Dentistry10677 US 15 501 Hwy # A, Southern Pines, NC 28387 Directions (910) 295-5980Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pm
-
2
Donald Schleicher123 N Main St # 1, Cape Girardeau, MO 63701 Directions (573) 555-5555Monday7:00am - 9:00pmTuesday7:00am - 9:00pmWednesday7:00am - 9:00pmThursday7:00am - 9:00pmFriday7:00am - 9:00pmSaturday7:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Missouri Delta Medical Center
- Southeast Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HealthLink
- Medicare
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schleicher II?
Where did Dr Schleicher end up? He saved my life, literally . the number listed here is a dentist and I would love to find out where he is. I only trust him with a procedure I am needing. If anyone knows... Please email me at Triplelaf on the gmail site Thanks in advance
About Dr. Donald Schleicher II, DO
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1689011777
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schleicher II has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schleicher II accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schleicher II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schleicher II works at
Dr. Schleicher II has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine and Spinal Stenosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schleicher II on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Schleicher II. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schleicher II.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schleicher II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schleicher II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.