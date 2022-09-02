Overview of Dr. Donald Schleicher II, DO

Dr. Donald Schleicher II, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Southern Pines, NC.



Dr. Schleicher II works at Lane and Associates Family Dentistry in Southern Pines, NC with other offices in Cape Girardeau, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine and Spinal Stenosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.