Dr. Donald Schmechel, MD
Overview of Dr. Donald Schmechel, MD
Dr. Donald Schmechel, MD is a Neurology Specialist in West Columbia, SC. They specialize in Neurology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center and Prisma Health Richland Hospital.
Dr. Schmechel's Office Locations
Se Neurology and Memory Clinic146 N Hospital Dr Ste 500, West Columbia, SC 29169 Directions (803) 936-7076
Pain Specialists of Charleston2695 Elms Plantation Blvd Ste A, North Charleston, SC 29406 Directions (843) 818-1181Monday7:45am - 4:30pmTuesday7:45am - 4:30pmWednesday7:45am - 4:30pmThursday7:45am - 4:30pmFriday7:45am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lexington Medical Center
- Prisma Health Richland Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
For the first time, I have a Physician who understands me more than we have had time to cover, and I’m on the right path. Interactions are brief, however, he asks pertinent questions that are often not because it relates to rare conditions that are not as common. Dr. Schmechel is a specialist within a specialty; more than a general neurologist (not to discount others). The fields of neurology and genetics are the most complex out of all medical specialties, with much research still in development. His atypical questions stimulate reflection, allowing me answers which I would have never found on my own; taking almost half the average lifespan to discover. Dr. S is a rare gem who has likely dedicated much of his life to his work & patients. With that said, he’s not the most appropriate neurologist for everyone, and that’s okay. If you do find yourself under his care, be humble, patient, and trust his process. I feel that he truly cares about your short & long-term well-being. K
About Dr. Donald Schmechel, MD
- Neurology
- 49 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schmechel accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schmechel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schmechel has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Cerebrovascular Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schmechel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Schmechel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schmechel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schmechel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schmechel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.