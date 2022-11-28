Dr. Donald Schoch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schoch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donald Schoch, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Donald Schoch, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Dr. Schoch works at
Locations
University of Cincinnati Medical Centercollege of Medicine222 Piedmont Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Directions (513) 475-7505
Cincinnati Ambulatory Surg Ctr9275 Montgomery Rd Ste 400, Montgomery, OH 45242 Directions (513) 936-4520
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Cincinnati Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. Schoch for a screening colonoscopy. He was extremely thorough in explaining the procedure and the results. The UC Endoscopy team supporting him was highly professional, responsive and friendly.
About Dr. Donald Schoch, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1396705455
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schoch has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schoch accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schoch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schoch has seen patients for Constipation and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schoch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Schoch. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schoch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schoch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schoch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.