Overview of Dr. Donald Scott, MD

Dr. Donald Scott, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads and is affiliated with HCA Florida Lake City Hospital and Uf Health Shands Hospital.



Dr. Scott works at SIMEDHealth in Gainesville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.