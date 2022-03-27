Dr. Donald Sesso, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sesso is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donald Sesso, DO
Overview of Dr. Donald Sesso, DO
Dr. Donald Sesso, DO is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in East Norriton, PA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Lansdale Hospital.
Dr. Sesso's Office Locations
Berger Henry ENT Specialty Group60 W Germantown Pike, East Norriton, PA 19401 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Amerihealth
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Capital Blue Cross
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sesso?
dr sesso treated my sinus infections, deviated septum and polyps. I can smell again and breathing way better, he discussed all treatment options before surgery, my sleep apnea is even better
About Dr. Donald Sesso, DO
- Sleep Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1558437566
Education & Certifications
- California Sleep Institute
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Kennedy Memorial Hospital
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Lansdale Hospital
Dr. Sesso has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sesso accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sesso has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sesso works at
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Sesso. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sesso.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sesso, there are benefits to both methods.