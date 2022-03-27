Overview of Dr. Donald Sesso, DO

Dr. Donald Sesso, DO is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in East Norriton, PA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Lansdale Hospital.



Dr. Sesso works at Berger Henry ENT Specialty Group in East Norriton, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.