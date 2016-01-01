Dr. Donald Shearer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shearer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donald Shearer, MD
Overview of Dr. Donald Shearer, MD
Dr. Donald Shearer, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Loma Linda, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY.
Donald E. Shearer M.d. Inc.11346 Mountain View Ave Ste B, Loma Linda, CA 92354 Directions (909) 796-0101
About Dr. Donald Shearer, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 52 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
