Overview of Dr. Donald Sheridan, MD

Dr. Donald Sheridan, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Az Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.



Dr. Sheridan works at OrthoArizona in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Trigger Finger, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.