See All Hand Surgeons in Scottsdale, AZ
Dr. Donald Sheridan, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Donald Sheridan, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.3 (121)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Donald Sheridan, MD

Dr. Donald Sheridan, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Az Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.

Dr. Sheridan works at OrthoArizona in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Trigger Finger, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Sheridan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    OrthoArizona - Scottsdale Ironwood Square
    10213 N 92nd St Ste 101, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 860-6005
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Trigger Finger
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Trigger Finger
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Avulsion Fracture Chevron Icon
Bennett's Fracture Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Fractures Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Distal Radius Fracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Elbow Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Finger Joint Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis of Hand and Wrist Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 121 ratings
    Patient Ratings (121)
    5 Star
    (98)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (19)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Sheridan?

    Feb 02, 2022
    I GOT IN AND OUT IN ABOUT 30 MINUTES. THE DOCTOR IS WONDERFUL AND VERY INFORMATIVE. EVERYTHING ABOUT THE VISIT WAS GREAT! I WOULD SEND ANYONE TO DR SHERIDAN
    DEBBY KINSELLA — Feb 02, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Donald Sheridan, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Donald Sheridan, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Sheridan to family and friends

    Dr. Sheridan's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Sheridan

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Donald Sheridan, MD.

    About Dr. Donald Sheridan, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1154379642
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mayo Clin Rochester
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Az Coll Of Med
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Arizona State University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Donald Sheridan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sheridan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sheridan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sheridan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sheridan works at OrthoArizona in Scottsdale, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Sheridan’s profile.

    Dr. Sheridan has seen patients for Trigger Finger, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sheridan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    121 patients have reviewed Dr. Sheridan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sheridan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sheridan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sheridan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Donald Sheridan, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.