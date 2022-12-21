Overview of Dr. Donald Shields, MD

Dr. Donald Shields, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from South Carolina U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Spartanburg Medical Center and Spartanburg Medical Center - Mary Black Campus.



Dr. Shields works at Carolina Orthopaedic and Neurosurgical Associates in Greenville, SC with other offices in Spartanburg, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.