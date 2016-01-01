Dr. Donald Shifrin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shifrin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donald Shifrin, MD
Overview of Dr. Donald Shifrin, MD
Dr. Donald Shifrin, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Georgetown U, School of Medicine.
Dr. Shifrin's Office Locations
Factoria4122 Factoria Blvd SE Ste 101, Bellevue, WA 98006 Directions (425) 747-7202
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Donald Shifrin, MD
- Pediatrics
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1881769537
Education & Certifications
- Childrens Hospital Los Angeles
- Georgetown U, School of Medicine
- Pediatrics
Dr. Shifrin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shifrin accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shifrin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
