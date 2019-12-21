Dr. Slutzky has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Donald Slutzky, MD
Dr. Donald Slutzky, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER.
Donald Slutzky MD2429 Bath St, Santa Barbara, CA 93105 Directions (805) 687-5491
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Best psychiatrist I have ever seen. He cares dearly about his patients. He attended one of the best Med schools in the world. His office manager Nora is the kindest person you could imagine.
- Psychiatry
- 54 years of experience
- English
- 1659314482
- University of Michigan Hospitals
- Co Mental Hlth Services|U Mich Npi
- Cottage Hosp
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
- Psychiatry
