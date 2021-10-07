Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Donald Smith, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Donald Smith, MD
Dr. Donald Smith, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital.
Dr. Smith's Office Locations
1
Usf Multidisciplinary Programs2 Tampa General Cir, Tampa, FL 33606 Directions (813) 259-0633Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 12:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
2
Byrd Alzheimer's Institute4001 E Fletcher Ave, Tampa, FL 33613 Directions (813) 974-2201
3
Tampa General Hospital1 Tampa General Cir, Tampa, FL 33606 Directions (813) 844-7167Saturday12:00am - 11:45pmSunday12:00am - 11:45pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Tampa General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Donald Smith is a very kind thorough physician. He listens carefully to the patient’s individualized condition. He takes the time to review and explain any imaging results. He performed a 2 level ACDF on me and it has made a significant improvement in my quality of life. I would highly recommend him as a skilled neurosurgeon.
About Dr. Donald Smith, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 44 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE
- Neurosurgery
