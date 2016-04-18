Overview

Dr. Donald Smith, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Green Valley, AZ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Bronx Lebanon Hospital Center.



Dr. Smith works at Uchc Contntl. Fmly. Medcl. Ctr Acute Cr. Cln. in Green Valley, AZ with other offices in Amado, AZ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.