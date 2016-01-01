Dr. Donald Sorrells Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sorrells Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donald Sorrells Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. Donald Sorrells Jr, MD
Dr. Donald Sorrells Jr, MD is a Pediatric Surgery Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They completed their fellowship with Brown University / Alpert Medical School
Dr. Sorrells Jr works at
Dr. Sorrells Jr' Office Locations
-
1
Pediatric Surgical Associates2508 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop Ste 310, Shreveport, LA 71118 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Willis-Knighton South & the Center for Women's Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Gilsbar 360
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Peoples Health
- PPO Plus
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vantage Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sorrells Jr?
About Dr. Donald Sorrells Jr, MD
- Pediatric Surgery
- English
- 1689672172
Education & Certifications
- Brown University / Alpert Medical School
- LSUHSC Shreveport School of Medicine
- Pediatric Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sorrells Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sorrells Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Sorrells Jr using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Sorrells Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sorrells Jr works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Sorrells Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sorrells Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sorrells Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sorrells Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.