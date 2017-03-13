Overview of Dr. Donald Spicer, MD

Dr. Donald Spicer, MD is an Urology Specialist in Paducah, KY. They specialize in Urology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY and is affiliated with Baptist Health Paducah.



Dr. Spicer works at Baptist Health Medical Group Urology Paducah in Paducah, KY with other offices in Murray, KY and Benton, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.