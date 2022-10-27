See All Psychiatrists in Berkeley, CA
Dr. Donald Stanford, MD

Psychiatry
4.2 (13)
Map Pin Small Berkeley, CA
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Donald Stanford, MD

Dr. Donald Stanford, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Berkeley, CA. They completed their residency with Mt Zion Hosp Med Ctr/Ucsf

Dr. Stanford works at DONALD H STANFORD MD in Berkeley, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Stanford's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Donald H Stanford MD
    2232 Carleton St, Berkeley, CA 94704 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (510) 848-5330

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Alta Bates Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
ADHD and-or ADD
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Brown & Toland Physicians
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 27, 2022
    Dr. Stanford is very willing to think outside the box and get creative in how he has successfully met my special needs
    Sam Hustis — Oct 27, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Donald Stanford, MD
    About Dr. Donald Stanford, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1861400657
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Mt Zion Hosp Med Ctr/Ucsf
    Residency
    Internship
    • Mt.Zion Hospital
    Internship
    Undergraduate School
    • Brown U.
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
