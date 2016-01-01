Dr. Donald Stefl II, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stefl II is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donald Stefl II, DPM
Overview of Dr. Donald Stefl II, DPM
Dr. Donald Stefl II, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Roanoke, VA. They graduated from Chicago College Of Medicine & Surgery.
Dr. Stefl II works at
Dr. Stefl II's Office Locations
-
1
Donald J. Stefl Dpm2705 Brambleton Ave SW, Roanoke, VA 24015 Directions (540) 774-5585
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stefl II?
About Dr. Donald Stefl II, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1427104611
Education & Certifications
- Chicago College Of Medicine & Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stefl II has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stefl II accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stefl II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stefl II works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Stefl II. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stefl II.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stefl II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stefl II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.