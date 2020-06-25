Dr. Stevenson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Donald Stevenson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Donald Stevenson, MD
Dr. Donald Stevenson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Inglewood, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Southern California / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Centinela Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Stevenson's Office Locations
Home Rehabilitation Health Care Agency644 E Regent St Ste 101, Inglewood, CA 90301 Directions (310) 674-1211
Hospital Affiliations
- Centinela Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Very good. He did an excellent job on my right knee replacement surgery . He has the expertise and caring attitude. With good bedside manners. His staff are polite and helpful too
About Dr. Donald Stevenson, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1770584047
Education & Certifications
- University Of Southern California / School Of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stevenson accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stevenson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stevenson has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Tibia and Fibula Fractures, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stevenson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Stevenson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stevenson.
