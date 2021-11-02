Dr. Donald Stewart III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stewart III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donald Stewart III, MD
Overview of Dr. Donald Stewart III, MD
Dr. Donald Stewart III, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.
Dr. Stewart III's Office Locations
SouthPark6035 Fairview Rd, Charlotte, NC 28210 Directions (704) 295-3000Thursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Charlotte Eye Ear Nose & Throat Asc PA724 Aubrey Bell Dr, Matthews, NC 28105 Directions (877) 825-6894Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Stewart is highly knowledgeable and extremely personable. One star deducted for how long the patient waits in the waiting room. Plan to spend 2-3 hours for an appointment. It is really inexcusable.
About Dr. Donald Stewart III, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1225093578
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- Beaumont Hospital - Royal Oak Campus
- S U N Y Upstate Medical University Hospital
- Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse)
- Duke University
