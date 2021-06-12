Overview of Dr. Donald Stewart, MD

Dr. Donald Stewart, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Southwestern Med and is affiliated with Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital and WHS East Campus.



Dr. Stewart works at Arlington Orthopedic Associates, PA in Arlington, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.