Dr. Donald Stewart, MD is an Urology Specialist in Waco, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio and is affiliated with Ascension Providence.
Ascension Medical Group Urology Clinic601 W State Highway 6 Ste 105, Waco, TX 76710 Directions (254) 741-6113
- Ascension Providence
My husband had an incidental CT of the abdomen that found he had Renal Carcinoma, and we were very scared not knowing what to expect. The professionals in our area could not see us till February, and I was really wanting the best treatment possible for my husband . A good friend recommended Dr D. Stewart and I called for an apt. Boy, I was not disappointed. This doctor took the time to review the CT scan, treatment options, and recovery expectations. The staff was so friendly and made us feel so welcome to be there. My husband and I walked out of that appointment feeling we that the treatment plan God wanted for us. Got my first "good night sleep" I've not had in two weeks....Thank You So Much.......
- 36 years of experience
- University of Colorado
- Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio
- Odessa Junior College
Dr. Stewart has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stewart has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stewart on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Stewart speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Stewart. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stewart.
