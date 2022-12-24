Overview of Dr. Donald Stewart, MD

Dr. Donald Stewart, MD is an Urology Specialist in Waco, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio and is affiliated with Ascension Providence.



Dr. Stewart works at Ascension Medical Group Urology Clinic in Waco, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.