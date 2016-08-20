Dr. Donald Stowell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stowell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donald Stowell, MD
Overview
Dr. Donald Stowell, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Stockton, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center and St. Joseph's Medical Center Stockton.
Locations
Amod P Tendulkar MD Inc.1617 N California St Ste 1D, Stockton, CA 95204 Directions (209) 948-1234
Integris Cardiology Southwest4221 S Western Ave Ste 2010, Oklahoma City, OK 73109 Directions (405) 644-5201
Hospital Affiliations
- Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center
- St. Joseph's Medical Center Stockton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Stowell was a god send. My 28 year old son developed a serious bacterial heart infection found during Echo test. He needed open heart surgery & the next day Dr Stowell performed the surgery to replace valve. Everything went perfect and he saved my boy. He was kind and patient with myself & other family members when we bombarded him with questions. He listened to our concerns & answered all our questions in terms we could under. Highly recommend this dr if his services are ever needed! 5* dr
About Dr. Donald Stowell, MD
- General Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1467420711
Education & Certifications
- University Of Ok College Of Med|University Of Ut Med Center
- University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
- Anesthesiology and Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
