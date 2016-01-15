Dr. Donald Strobel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Strobel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donald Strobel, MD
Overview of Dr. Donald Strobel, MD
Dr. Donald Strobel, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Neurology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis and Community Hospital East.
They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Strobel's Office Locations
- 1 1400 N Ritter Ave Ste 220, Indianapolis, IN 46219 Directions (317) 715-5600
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis
- Community Hospital East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Definitely a great doctor. He knows his stuff and really helped my condition! I recommend him to everyone that I talk to that needs neurological care.
About Dr. Donald Strobel, MD
- Neurology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1881698454
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
