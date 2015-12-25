Dr. Donald Sutherland, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sutherland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donald Sutherland, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Donald Sutherland, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fall River, MA. They completed their fellowship with RI Hosp/Brown University
Dr. Sutherland works at
Locations
-
1
Prima Care Gastroenterology289 Pleasant St Ste 501, Fall River, MA 02721 Directions (508) 679-6611
Hospital Affiliations
- Charlton Memorial Hospital
- Saint Anne's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sutherland?
Very pleasant listens to your symptoms wonderful bedside manners gets to know you as a patient would recommend to anybody who wants a dr to listen to them
About Dr. Donald Sutherland, DO
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1497749725
Education & Certifications
- RI Hosp/Brown University
- Miriam Hosp/Brown University Ri
- Memorial Hospital York Pa
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sutherland has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sutherland accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sutherland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sutherland works at
Dr. Sutherland has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain and Irritable Bowel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sutherland on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Sutherland. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sutherland.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sutherland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sutherland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.