Overview of Dr. Donald Sweet, MD

Dr. Donald Sweet, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Hinsdale, IL. They specialize in Hematology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with AdventHealth La Grange, Adventist Bolingbrook Hospital and Adventist Hinsdale Hospital.



Dr. Sweet works at Illinois Cancer Specialists in Hinsdale, IL with other offices in Bolingbrook, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.